'Pragyan? Is He Doing Commentary Now'-Rohit Sharma Reacts To Former India Spinner's Remarks

A full-strength Indian team in all its might will be looking to overwhelm West Indies in its bid to record a second successive clean sweep in the three-match T20I series starting Friday.

With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into a mega event.

This means that barring a number of middle-order spots, Team India looks settled, even the skipper himself agreed.

“Yes there are some spots which we want to fill, and we know what we have to do to fill them up. We have to give freedom to our boys, you just go and play and play the way you want to."

“We can always tell them how to prepare in the nets, but during the match, they must be given that freedom. Play your game as you play in the franchisees or for your state teams. You don’t take that sort of pressure there, so don’t take pressure now," he told a journalist during the pre-match press conference.

“Of course, there is pressure in international cricket, but this is our job is to reduce that pressure. And eliminate that pressure," he added.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha had recently said that Shikhar Dhawan might get a look in for 2023 World Cup as he has got some backing from his captain. He said Dhawan share a camaraderie with Team India skipper who is also his opening partner. This translates into success on the field.

“Pragyan? Is he doing commentary now. See, when we play we try, not only Shikhar and I, all of them want that they understand each other. And that understanding turn into a great friendship off the field."

