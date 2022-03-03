'Pranaam to The Wicket': Sreesanth Celebrates His 1st Wicket in First-Class Cricket After Nine Years - Watch

Pacer S Sreesanth has shared a special moment with fans on social media as he posted the video of his first first-class wicket in 9 years. Sreesanth, who is part of Kerala’s squad for the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, picked the wicket of Aryan Bora in the Round 1 match against Meghalaya. The veteran pacer celebrated the wicket by performing “Pranaam" to the cricket pitch.

Sreesanth posted a short video of the special wicket and wrote, “Now that’s my 1st wicket after 9 long years..gods grace I was just over joyed and giving my Pranaam to the wicket .. #grateful #cricket #ketalacricket #bcci #india #Priceless."

Kerala outclassed Meghalaya by a comprehensive win of an innings and 166 runs. He finished with figures of 2 for 40 in his 11.5 overs in the first innings but failed to snare any in the second.

While he was not included in Kerala’s XI for their Round 2 and 3 clash against Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Sreesanth, who was banned for life for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing in 2013, was hopeful of making a comeback to this year’s season. The pacer’s life ban was lifted by the Supreme Court in 2019.

Recently, Sreesanth registered his name for the IPL mega auction with a base price of Rs 50 lakh. However, no franchise showed interest in signing the veteran bowler.

Playing for several franchises in the IPL till the 2013 season, the right-arm pacer had picked 40 wickets in 44 outings with an average of 29.85 and an economy of 8.14 runs per over.

