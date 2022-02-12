'Prayer for Him': Preity Zinta, Others Wish for Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades' Well Being After Shocking Collapse

The first day of the IPL 2022 mega players’ auction in Bengaluru witnessed an unfortunate incident. Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed midway and the event has to be halted for an hour. The incident happened while Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was going under the hammer. Edmeades fell down on the floor leaving everyone around him concerned before being attended to by the medical team at the venue in Bengaluru.

According to an ANI report, it has been learned that the IPL auctioneer is doing well and will return with the next set of players after the lunch break.

“The IPL auctioneer is stable, the medical guys are looking at him. He should be back for the mega auction in the next set," news agency ANI quoted BCCI media manager as saying.

The cameras were focused on the teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings – who were involved in an intense bidding war for Hasaranga when suddenly a loud sound left everyone present at the auction room shocked.

The incident also resulted in a massive commotion on social media. People came forward and started tweeting about the incident that halted the auctions for almost an hour.

Earlier, Harshal Patel was bought for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore after Rajasthan Royals started the second round with a bang by picking up Shimron Hetmyer and Devdutt Padikkal.

Shreyas Iyer was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore after Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada went to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 core and 9.25 crore respectively.

