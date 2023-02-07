PRE vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between the Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals: Paarl Royals will be eager to book a playoff berth when they will clash against Pretoria Capitals in the last league match of the SA20 2023. The match will be conducted at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.
The Royals are currently fourth in the points table with four wins, four losses, and one abandoned game. The team needs just one more win to confirm its qualification for the second round of the tournament. They chased 131 runs in their most recent game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape to score a win by five wickets.
Pretoria Capitals have already made it to the semi-finals. They are at the top of the points table with six wins and three losses from nine league matches. The Capitals will be aiming for a win in their last league game to gain some momentum ahead of the playoffs.
Ahead of the match between the Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals, here is everything you need to know:
PRE vs PRL Telecast
Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals game will be telecasted on Sports18 channels in India.
PRE vs PRL Live Streaming
SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
PRE vs PRL Match Details
PRE vs PRL match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion at 9:00 PM IST on February 7, Tuesday.
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Jos Buttler
Vice-Captain - James Neesham
Suggested Playing XI for PRE vs PRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: PD Salt, Jos Buttler
Batters: DA Miller, TB de Bruyn, JJ Roy
All-rounders: E Jones, James Neesham, WD Parnell
Bowlers: A Nortje, BC Fortuin, E Bosch
PRE vs PRL Probable XIs:
Pretoria Capitals: RR Rossouw, James Neesham, S Muthusamy, PD Salt, TB de Bruyn, CA Ingram, M Pretorius, WD Parnell(C), A Nortje, J Little, E Bosch
Paarl Royals: DA Miller(C), AL Phehlukwayo, Jos Buttler, DJ Vilas, L Ngidi, T Shamsi, BC Fortuin, M Van Buuren, JJ Roy, E Jones, WJ Lubbe
