Premier League T20, All You Need to Know: The IPL Team Owners, Format And Window

A new T20 League is set to get underway from 2022 in UAE sometime in February-March and several reports claim that the owners of popular IPL franchises including Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders along with the owner of Manchester United, the Glazer family, are set to buy teams.

Expectedly, the involvement of such high-profile names in the event has pulled significant interest of the cricketing world. Here’s everything we know about the Premier League T20

>What is Premier League T20?

A new franchise-based T20 tournament which has been sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board. Six teams are expected to be part of the event.

>Who all have shown interest?

According to ESPNcricinfo, the owners of Kolkata Knight Riders are “on board" while five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have also finalised terms and conditions. “We just need a formal handshake [with Mumbai Indians’ owners] to make it final now," an official involved with the league told the website.

Additionally, owners of four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings are at an early stage of discussions. Delhi Capitals co-owner Kiran Kumar Gandhi will also reportedly in the mix.

Apart from the IPL owners, the Glazer family, Big Bash League’s Sydney Sixers, Capri Global have also shown their interests.

“With all six, contracts have been exchanged, and advanced discussions in place. Financial terms have been finalised. The details are being gone through in most instances, with lawyers, advisors and so on," the official added.

>What will be the format of Premier League T20?

It is expected to be a double round-robin format. A total of 34 games will be played during the inaugural season with four of them being knockouts (two qualifiers, one eliminator and the final).

>Whose brainchild is the league?

A team comprising Emirates Cricket Board’s vice-chairman Khalid al Zarooni, general secretary Mubashir Usmani and advisor Subhan Ahmed are leading the operations.

>Window and broadcast?

The league hopes to book the January-February window but its inaugural season may be held in Feb-March 2022. The broadcast details will be announced soon.

