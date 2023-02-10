Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa T20 League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming of International League T20 2023 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the South Africa T20 League Match between the Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming

The much-anticipated final showdown of the South Africa T20 league is finally here. Two heavyweights, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will battle it out on February 11 at Wanderers Stadium for the illustrious trophy. The Sunrisers didn’t have the smoothest campaign, winning four and losing five games during the league stages. However, they put on a spectacular display against the Joburg Super Kings to make their way into the finals.

Aiden Markram played a true captain’s knock for the Eastern Cape team. He scored a brilliant century, giving his side the perfect platform to launch an assault. They managed to score 213 runs in the first innings, winning the game by 14 runs. The Sunrisers would be hoping that their captain can play a similar knock on Saturday, to help them win the inaugural edition of the SAT20.

Ahead of the SAT20 match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played on February 11.

Where will the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

What time will the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape begin?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will begin at 8 pm IST on February 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be streamed live on the JioCinema website and app.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape predicted starting lineups:

Pretoria Capitals probable playing 11: Kusal Mendis, Philip Salt, Senuran Muthusamy, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, James Neesham, Theunis de Bruyn, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11: Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram, Jordan Cox, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman

