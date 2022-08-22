'Pretty Hateful': Dhanashree Verma Opens up on 'Hurtful' Rumours About Separation From Yuzvendra Chahal

Social media can be a cruel thing. Rumours here travel faster than the speed of light. India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma learned the lesson recently.

Dhanashree recently changed her name on Instagram - removing Chahal as her surname. What added fuel to the rumours was Chahal’s story on starting ‘a new life’.

And these were enough to spark speculations that all is not well between Chahal and Dhanashree with some even concluding that the pair will separate.

Chahal had put out a brief statement on social media advising users to not believe into rumours surrounding his relationship.

On Sunday, Dhanashree put out a long note on Instagram where she addressed some personal news regarding her knee injury while also touching upon the ‘random news’ pertaining to her alleged divorce.

“…people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least," Dhanashree wrote.

She signed off with a message to “spread joy and happiness and ignore everything else."

Here’s here note

Good morning guys,

Here are some REAL life updates.

It’s a late morning coz’ I actually overslept; thanks to you guys

Needed all that sleep to recover. It’s funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament.

I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends.

As recommended by the doctors, I will be undergoing my surgery if I wish to dance again in life.

I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately

This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least.

All I want to say is that I had so much fear of how I would carry my life on from this injury forward. It was a question of several months of rest, recovery and physiotherapy even post surgery. After living in fear for so many days, today I woke up with ZERO FEAR. I felt invincible as with the knowing that I can turn any adversity into my power. I can re-claim my power back from any situation.

I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me.

Infact, this has lifted my confidence more and made me feel even more fearless. I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life.

I now feel wiser after this experience. I now know that people will talk and that’s okay, as long as you are a living, breathing embodiment of your truth.

Thanks for turning my weakness into my strength and helping me strengthen my integrity further.

Let’s spread joy and happiness and ignore everything else.

