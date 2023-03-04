Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Condolences To Umesh Yadav After His Father's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father Tilak Yadav. The Indian pacer’s father passed away at the age of 74 on February 22 after a prolonged illness in Nagpur.

Prime Minister Modi offered condolences to Umesh and his family by sending a letter. The Prime Minister, while paying his tribute, lauded Tilak Yadav’s role in making his son a successful cricketer. Prime Minister Modi also pointed out Umesh’s father’s dedication and sacrifice.

In response, Umesh thanked PM Modi for reaching out to him. “Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, for your condolence message on the sad demise of my father. This gesture means a lot to me and my family," Umesh tweeted along with a photo of the Prime Minister’s letter.

Umesh Yadav’s father had been ill for the past few weeks and he was being treated at a private hospital in Nagpur. A retired employee of Valni Coal Mine, Tilak Yadav is now survived by three sons and a daughter. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also expressed its condolences for Umesh Yadav and his family. “Our deepest condolences, support and heartfelt sympathies to Umesh Yadav and his family on the loss of his father. May you find the strength to cope with this immense loss. We are all with you in this difficult phase," BCCI tweeted.

Umesh Yadav is currently representing India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. In his last assignment, Umesh was seen in action against the Aussies in the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The 35-year-old pacer had picked up three wickets in the first innings of the penultimate Test match. He picked up the wickets of all-rounder Cameron Green, pacer Mitchell Starc and spinner Todd Murphy to end the innings with figures of 3/12 in his five overs. However, the Nagpur-born could not claim a wicket in the second innings after bowling two overs. Team India had to suffer a nine-wicket defeat in the Test match.

Umesh Yadav has so far represented India in 55 Test matches. He made his debut in this format against West Indies in Delhi in 2011. Umesh has 168 wickets to his name in Test cricket.

