'Priorities Have Changed'-Ex-Protea Star Says More Will Follow Quinton de Kock

The former South Africa cricketer Alviro Petersen has reacted with shock to Quinton de Kock’s early retirement from Test cricket, saying more players are likely to follow suit and abandon the longest form of cricket.

“To be honest, I am a bit shocked by his decision," said Petersen, who played in 36 Tests for South Africa.

“In the past, Test cricket was the pinnacle and slowly that is being changed with guys looking after their financial wellbeing. Priorities have changed and he won’t struggle to get a T20 or The Hundred contract," Petersen was quoted as saying by timeslive.co.za.

“I am surprised but you can also understand that all the lucrative T20 leagues around the world and The Hundred now have changed the mindset of players," the former SA opening batsman said.

“I thought it was strategic from his side and I understand where he is coming from. We are going to see more of this in the future where guys are going to choose to play white-ball cricket and in the leagues around the world because Test cricket does take a lot from you.

“Also, with bio-bubbles now you don’t have the freedom and sometimes you can’t see family and friends. It does become difficult. Probably all these things were taken into consideration when he made his decision," said Petersen.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock on Thursday took retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing his intentions to spend more time with his growing family.

The 29-year old De Kock made his Proteas Test debut against Australia in 2014. In 54 matches, he amassed 3,300 runs with a high score of 141 not-out, at an average of 38.82 and strike rate of 70.93. He also has six centuries and 22 half-centuries under his belt.

