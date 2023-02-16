Prithvi Shaw And His Friend Attacked For Denying Selfies in Mumbai

A group of people chased young India opener Prithvi Shaw and his friend after he refused a selfie while having dinner at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. They also damaged Shaw’s friend Ashish Surendra Yadav’s car with the baseball bats. A police complaint was filed regarding the matter. Oshiwara Police have booked the eight people under several sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly and using weapons for offence - 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, 506.

Shaw went to dinner with Ashish at a restaurant in Santa Cruz on February 15and a person asked for a selfie. Shaw first obliged a couple of people for the selfie but they returned and asked for it again with some other people. The Indian batter denied more selfies and told them he is there for dinner and asked the hotel manager and complained to him about the matter.

The manager asked the people to not disturb the cricketer and told them to leave the restaurant.

After having dinner, Shaw left the restaurant with his friend but they both were stopped by the same people at traffic signal. They also vandalized the car by smashing the front and rear windows. Shaw’s friend was also asked to pay Rs 50,000 to settle the matter which was mentioned in the police complaint.

Shaw took another car to leave. While Ashish filed a complaint at the Oshiwara Police station.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw recently made a comeback in the Team India squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand last month. The 23-year-old, although, did not get an opportunity to don the India jersey against the Kiwis. Shaw earned the India call-up on the back of a stellar performance against Assam in Ranji Trophy in January.

The Mumbai-born batter had scored 379 in the first innings of the Elite Group B match at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The knock also turned out to be the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time and the highest ever registered by a Mumbai batter. It guided his side to a resounding win over Assam.

