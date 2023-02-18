Prithvi Shaw Attack: Batter Gets Support from Childhood Friend Arjun Tendulkar - See Photos

Prithvi Shaw is currently in new due to all the unwanted reasons. A few days back, the young Indian batter was allegedly manhandled and his car was attacked outside a hotel in Mumbai. The incident happened after an argument with a social media influencer, identified as Sapna Gill, and her friend, Shobhit Thakur, which occurred after cricket denied clicking selfies.

According to reports, the influencer has been arrested whereas seven more people were booked for allegedly trying to intimidate Prithvi by damaging his car and threatening to implicate him in a fake case.

Amid the entire episode, the young batter has found some support from his childhood friend, Arjun Tendulkar. Son of legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun shares a great bond with Prithvi as both of them have grown up playing together.

On Saturday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with Prithvi on his story. The caption of the first story read, “Stay strong boy. Always with you through good and bad times."

The second story, which didn’t have a caption, featured a picture of Arjun and Prithvi from their school days.

While Gill’s friend Shobhit Thakur and others are yet to be traced, two of the accused who had allegedly chased the cricketer’s car as he headed for Oshiwara police station after the incident were held on Friday, said an official. The main accused in the case had called both these men to the spot, he said, adding that their role in the attack had been established.

On Thursday, based on a complaint lodged by Shaw’s friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav, Oshiwara Police registered a case against Gill, her friend Thakur and six others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation).

Gill was produced before a magistrate’s court on Friday.

