Prithvi Shaw Attack: Who is Sapna Gill, Social Media Influencer Arrested for Assault?

In a bizarre event on Wednesday night, team India cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friend, who had stepped out for dinner, were the victims of an alleged attack on their automobile by fans after the cricketer had denied to entertain requests for multiple selfies.

One of the fans in question, Sapna Gill, a social media influencer and a Bhojpuri actress, who has starred in such titles as Kashi Amarnath, Nirhua Chalal London, and Mera Watan was arrested for the purported attack on the batsman’s vehicle outside a hotel in Santacruz.

Gill, a social media influencer, who has around 220k followers on Instagram, is known to post regular updates ranging from fashion and lifestyle videos to dance clips.

Gill’s online presence extends beyond the photo and video-sharing network as he has a presence on other platforms such as the video-sharing app Josh, multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat and the universally known video content platform youtube.

It is reported that Gill and her friends requested Shaw for pictures at the hotel and that the cricketer entertained the request. However, the batsman wasn’t pleased with posing for follow-up pictures despite the persistence of the fans.

Sapna and her friend were reportedly escorted from the premises by a security guard following the incident and did not have a positive reaction to the same.

As per reports, the duo along with her friends allegedly attacked the 23-year-old’s friend’s four-wheeler with a baseball bat as he was stepping out of the hotel.

There has been a notable influx of social media users to Gill’s profile in the aftermath of the row and the uproar the incident created with multiple users taking a dig at Gill by commenting the Maharashtra cricketer’s name on multiple pictures of the influencer.

