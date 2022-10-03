Prithvi Shaw Expresses Disappointment in a Cryptic Message after South Africa Series Snub

Prithvi Shaw posted a cryptic tweet after he failed to make the cut to the 16-member ODI squad against South Africa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against the Proteas on Sunday (October 2). While Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar got their maiden call-up but Shaw didn’t feature in the list.

Apart from Patidar and Kumar, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and star batter Rahul Tripathi also got their call.

However, after missing out from team’s list, Shaw posted a message on social media, which read, “Don’t trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless."

Though Shaw didn’t take any names, but the message quite clearly reflected his disappointment of not being part of the management plans. His fans also resonated with him and demanded an explanation from the selectors over the decision. Here are a few reactions:

One of the users mentioned that it is ok to drop someone for fitness issues but further asked for an explanation regarding Shaw’s exclusion from the squad. The user wrote, “If Prithvi Shaw is getting ignored cuz of fitness, on disciplinary grounds or any other valid reason then I have no issue but please care to explain what is the reason behind his non-selection after performing so well in List A, we deserve explanation.

Surely, performance can’t be the reason at this point, there’s some other reason & WE - Indian cricket fans deserve to know why Prithvi Shaw is not getting selected whatever the reason."

Shaw was last seen in an ODI match in 2021, when India’s second string unit had travelled to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series while the senior team were engaged in red-ball action against England.

He also performed well against New Zealand A last month where he managed to accumulate 94 runs in the two ODIs. He was expected to be in the squad but it seems he will have to wait a little longer for the Indian call up.

India’s ODI squad vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

