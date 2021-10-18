Prithvi Shaw flaunts his new ride, quotes rapper Drake’s lyrics. Take a look

A young boy hailing from Thane and growing up in Mumbai, dreaming of being a cricketer has achieved his dreams through hard work, passion and commitment. Prithvi Shaw, 21, has recently purchased a BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and has taken to social media to flaunt his new ride. A star in the making and a long way to go, Shaw has made an impact in the sport and has scripted his name in plenty of records, starting with his century on debut against West Indies in 2018, breaking and creating numerous records.

At the age of 21, not many cricketers can brag the way young Shaw is going about and with now being a proud owner of a BMW, the 21-year-old took to Instagram, quoting Canadian rapper Drake’s famous song, ’started from the bottom now we’re here’. Take a look.

The 21-year-old right-handed batter was last seen in the Indian Premier League 2021 in UAE, representing the Delhi Capitals. Opening for the National Capital-based franchise in the IPL, Shaw was in fine form and contributed with his bat and bailed the side out numerous times. Delhi Capitals made the IPL play-offs, however, were eliminated after suffering defeats to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 and Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2.

In 15 IPL matches played this season, the opener scored an impressive 479 runs, scoring four half-centuries, with a high score of 82 runs. In the most runs list this season, Shaw finished seventh, however, with the rest at the top-scoring 500+ and 600+ runs. Despite the sizzling shows Shaw has put on, it could not earn him a spot in the T20 World Cup Team India squad. However, the youngster will look forward to the upcoming series after the T20 extravaganza. Following the tournament, India will host New Zealand which will include red ball and white ball cricket series.

In a short career so far, Shaw has played five Tests for the Indian cricket team, scoring 339 runs, including one century. Shaw has also played 6 One Day Internationals (ODI) for Team India, scoring 189 runs, with the best score of 49 runs. In T20Is, Shaw has only played one match.

In the upcoming tours, Shaw will look to turn heads and establish a concrete position in the Indian cricket team, in all formats. Other than being a classic red-ball batter, the youngster has performed well in white-ball cricket and will look to fight for a place as an opener.

