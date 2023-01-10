Prithvi Shaw Presents His Case to Selectors With Double Hundred Against Assam In Ranji Trophy

Prithvi Shaw slammed his second first-class double century against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match in Guwahati. Mumbai lost the toss and had to bat first at the picturesque Amingaon cricket ground which was hosting its first first-class match. Shaw had gone after the bowler right from the word ‘go’ and had raced away to a sublime hundred before Lunch. After the break, his destructive batting continued and he went onto reach his double hundred. As of writing this report, Shaw is unbeaten at 206.

Meanwhile, this was Shaw’s first century of the Ranji Trophy season and a first ton across formats since his record-breaking 134 against the same opposition in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October 2022.

Shaw has had a lean run in the tournament so far, with just 160 runs from the previous seven innings for Mumbai. The 23-year-old has amassed over 3300 runs in his 41-match First Class career with 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Shaw has been constantly ignored despite scoring loads of runs recently. Even after the 2022 T20 World Cup, he was overlooked with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill being preferred over Shaw who was left on the sidelines.

Prithvi Shaw’s Cryptic Post After Being Dropped From T20 Series Against Sri Lanka

Prithvi Shaw did not make it to the list of players selected for the T20 series against Sri Lanka in January. The squad was announced on Tuesday. Despite the absence of experienced campaigners like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20 squad, Shaw could not make the cut. After being dropped out of the squad, Shaw posted a cryptic post which fans speculate expressed his disappointment.

Shaw, on his Instagram Stories, shared a poetry by from Uzair Hijazi. The now-disappeared post read, “Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha (the one I needed the most, someone else has got them for free)."

Shaw then also removed his Instagram profile photo, prompting fans to wonder if it has something to do with his non-selection. Some even went on to re-share the screenshot and recording of Prithvi Shaw’s now-deleted Instagram Stories.

Prithvi Shaw’s last T20 for the Indian side was in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. The young cricketer has shown his calibre in the IPL, being a constant presence. In the 2022 edition of the IPL, he scored 283 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 152.97 and an average of 28.30 for the Delhi Capitals. Despite his best efforts, the 23-year-old remains absent from the international setup.

