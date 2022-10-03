'Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan Being Ignored in ODIs Against South Africa Baffles Me': Former India Cricketer

Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh has expressed his disappointment with Indian selectors for ignoring Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan while selecting squad for ODI series against South Africa, starting from October 6.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (October 2) announced a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas. Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan has been named the skipper while Shreyas Iyer has been named his deputy, given the responsibilities of the vice-captain.

The squad caught eyes for multiple reasons. Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Rahul Tripathi marked their return to Indian side, while Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar earned their maiden call-ups. Also, Sanju Samson also got included into the team.

However, to many former cricketers’ and fans’ surprise, neither Prithvi nor Sarfaraz made their cut to the squad. On the same, Ganesh said that even though cricketers perform well and score runs but they don’t get their share of return if they don’t have a good IPL season.

He tweeted, “Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan being ignored even in the second string Indian ODI side slated to take on SA, baffles me. Scoring mountains of runs at the FC level and get no returns : Tale of every player who hasn’t necessarily had great IPL #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter"

Shaw was last seen in an ODI match in 2021, when India’s second unit travelled to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series while the senior team were engaged in red-ball series against England. He has shown some great performances in various matches.

Last month, he performed well against New Zealand A where he managed to accumulate 94 runs in the two ODIs.

On the other side Sarfaraz has also been in news in recent times for his amazing knocks in domestic cricket.In the ongoing Irani Cup, he smashed a ton on Day 1 while playing for Rest of India. He came to bat when his team were 18/3 but took the charge of the match in his hands and revived the innings with 20 fours and 2 sixes with a remarkable strike-rate of 77.53.

India squad for South Africa ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

