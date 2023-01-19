PRL vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the SA20 2023 match, January 19, Boland Park, Paarl, 9:00 PM IST

PRL vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape: The Paarl Royals will battle it out against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Match 14 of the South Africa T20 League 2023. The game will take place at Boland Park in Paarl. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are currently fifth in the table with eight points from four games. Despite losing their first two games, the Sunrisers have bounced back well to win their last two outings.

They recorded a clinical two-wicket victory in their last match against MI Cape Town. Marco Jansen scored 66 runs off just 27 balls to propel his side to a pivotal victory, bagging the Player of the Match award. He was also one of the more economical bowlers in the game, giving 29 runs in four overs.

Paarl Royals are second in the SA T20 table currently. Despite the huge gap in the table, the Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are separated by only one point. The Paarl-based club have nine points from four games this season. Their performances have blown hot and cold off late. That being said, they managed to win their last game against Durban Super Giants. Imaad Fortuin led the bowling department with his spell of 3/14 and Wihan Lubbe scored a pivotal half-century.

Ahead of the match between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, here is everything you need to know.

PRL vs EAC Telecast

The Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape game will be telecasted on Sports18 in India.

PRL vs EAC Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

PRL vs EAC Match Details

PRL vs EAC match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl, at 9 PM IST on January 19, Thursday.

PRL vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aiden Markram

Vice-Captain - Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for PRL vs EAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Miller, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Ottniel Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi

PRL vs EAC Probable XIs:

Paarl Royals predicted playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sunrisers Eastern Cape predicted playing XI: Adam Rossington (wk), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman

