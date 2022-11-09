'Probably Batter of The Tournament': England Captain Jos Buttler Praises India Cricketer

He has set the T20 World Cup alight with his mind-boggling strokeplay and has now become the most feared batter in the showpiece event. A team that boasts of two of the finest white-ball batters of their generation in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a third batter taking the spotlight in a global tournament is certainly a massive achievement.

And that is exactly what Suryakumar Yadav has done. He has been one of the consistent batters of the tournament who has delivered time and again.

A brief look at his numbers will give a clear idea of the impact SKY has had so far. In five innings, he has scored 225 runs including three half-centuries at an average of 75.

The value of these runs rises manifold when one looks at his strike-rate - a stunning 193.96. And SKY is a middle-order batter meaning most of the times he may not have the comfort of enjoying the fielding restrictions of the Powerplay overs.

And this is precisely why England captain Jos Buttler has Suryakumar in his radar as he polishes his strategy for the semifinal clash against India to be played on Thursday.

“He’s (Suryakumar) been great to watch, hasn’t he. I think he’s someone who has probably been the batter of the tournament so far in terms of the way you want to watch someone go about it," Buttler said on Wednesday.

“But as with any batsman in the world, it takes one chance to create a wicket. We desperately need to find a way to do that," he added.

Buttler thinks that playing with a free mindset is his Suryakumar’s biggest strength. “His biggest strength looks to be the amount of freedom he plays with. He’s obviously got all the shots but he allows himself to play all the shots, as well. He’s got a very free mindset from what I can see," he said.

Having said that, the Englishman isn’t going to based his strategy around just one player against a batting line-up that comprises some of the biggest names in the world of cricket.

“It would be a remiss just to think about him. I think they have some other excellent players, as well," Buttler said.

Buttler will also be hoping to get a big innings under his belt with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the proverbial thorn in the flesh. The Indian pacer has dislodged Buttler five times in T20Is while conceding just 30 runs off 32 deliveries against him.

“I certainly don’t fear anyone. I always prepare well, and I look to play the ball in front of me and not the bowler," he said.

Adelaide Oval will host the second semifinal and since it has shorter boundaries compared to other Australian venues, it will certainly warrant a change in tactics.

“Yeah, obviously tactically it may be a bit different. The dimensions and the surface we play on obviously have a big impact on the way you bat and bowl on those surfaces, so we’ve done some good things. We have guys who have played at Adelaide before, and we go into the game with some good ideas, and we’re react well on our feet when we have to," Buttler said.

