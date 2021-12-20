‘Probably Drafted by Ahmedabad’: Chopra Picks IND Spinner Who’ll be ‘Very Expensive’ in IPL 2022 Auction

In the retentions announced by the eight franchises ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, one of the biggest surprises was Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) releasing ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. With 139 wickets, Chahal is RCB’s highest wicket-taker in IPL history. However, the franchise decided to retain the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj.

Former India opener and now commentator Aakash Chopra feels that Chahal would be a big-ticket purchase at the forthcoming IPL 2022 auction. If Chahal is not picked up by one of the two new franchises before the IPL 2022 auction, he believes he will fetch a large sum.

“He is not getting his due, let’s be very very honest. The standard of which he is a bowler, I feel he should be treated better. RCB has not retained him in the IPL," Chopra said in a YouTube video on his channel.

He continued, “In my opinion, either he will go already in the draft, probably towards Team Ahmedabad. If he doesn’t go, he will be sold very expensive." Chopra backed his opinion by citing the bowler’s performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy wherein the Haryana spinner has scalped 14 wickets at an average of 15 at a miser economy rate of 4.35 RPO.

He added, “He has picked up wickets in every match and has been economical in every match. He has been very very good."

As per reports, RCB was unable to retain Chahal as they were couldn’t reach a financial agreement with him. While Kohli and Maxwell were relatively obvious picks for the franchise considering the former has declared his plans about continuing to play at the franchise for as long as his plays, Maxwell’s terrific season made sure that he was the second pick.

In fact, he is being touted as the next captain of the franchise and the star player, in the absence of AB de Villiers, who has retired from all forms of cricket. Siraj, however, was a pick that surprised many but termed as sensible considering the pace bowler has grown tenfold and has become a crucial player for the franchise in the last couple of years.

