India’s encounter against Bangladesh on Wednesday saw KL Rahul rediscovering his batting mojo at the T20 World Cup. The team had a terrific start to its campaign in Australia, but the vice-captain was struggling to get runs against his name. He scored just 4 against Pakistan and then 9 each against the Netherlands and South Africa before smashing a 31-ball half-century against Bangladesh. Rahul not only just roared back to form but also stitched a 61-run stand with Virat Kohli laid the foundation for India’s victory.

IRE vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Latest Updates

Advertisement

Rahul’s knock was laced with three boundaries and four sixes, at a strike rate of 156.25. He showcased high-quality shots in a knock full of poise and composure. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Rahul will light up the tournament as the race for the semi-finals heats up.

“When he got a fifty against Australia (in the practice match) in Brisbane, everyone was going crazy. He is probably going to light up this World Cup. A bad innings does not make you a bad player, and neither does it make you a great player. So, you probably need to be more balanced. You got to give them time and then that one shot over point probably changed everything," Gambhir said on Star Sports show, ‘Cricket Live’.

“He is back in form, and he was always in form. Yes, there are times when you want to contribute, you know that this is a World Cup and the entire world is looking at you. And if you haven’t had the best of starts, it doesn’t mean you’re a bad player," Gambhir added.

With India now in sight of a spot in the semifinals, Gambhir felt apart from Rahul, captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have to deliver with the bat.

“If India have to win the World Cup, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (if he comes in the playing eleven), these three have to deliver along with Hardik Pandya, who is an X-factor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘They Want to Ensure India’s Place in Semi-Final at Any Cost’: Pakistan Journalist Accuses ICC of Being Biased

“So, yes, he’s back in form and hopefully he can continue this form and be as aggressive as he can be, because no one can stop him, the way he wants to play, only he can stop him," Gambhir concluded.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here