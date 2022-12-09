With an eye on their pride, India are all set to take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI match in Chattogram. Earlier, Rohit Sharma led Indian team had faced back-to-back losses in the first two games which ensured their second series defeat in 7 years on Bangladesh soil. Moreover, team also had to face injury blows with Rohit Sharma, and pacers Kuldeep Sen and Depak Chahar both getting ruled out of the final match.

Now under KL Rahul, the team will be out to save their pride. A loss here would mean that they have been blanked out for the first time by Bangladesh in their cricket history. Ahead of the match, the pundits are already speculating at possible changes with some saying the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar both might get a game.

With three series losses in 2022 and a home World Cup ahead, the BCCI might step in and ask the management to avert rotation policy which means the likes of Tripathi and Patidar may not get a chance from this point on.

Reiterating the fact, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja has demanded that these two be played in Chattogram.

“I am Tripathi’s huge fan because he has come in after putting the hard yards but the way I saw Patidar playing, there is a time for a youngster when he is playing well and has come through extremely good form. It will be unfair to drop anyone but when the merry-go-round is going, why do you want these two players standing in the queue," he said on Sony Sports.

“When you are playing everyone and want to give only one match and check, this is probably the last chance, they might not be there on the next tour."

India have been rotating players thanks to the abundance of talent that has been available. But former cricketer have repeatedly held this formula responsible for average white ball results. According to them, the management must have a core of 15 players in mind and back them at all times in the lead upto the World Cup.

The rotation policy also saw captains like Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul leading the side in last 12 months.

With series already gone, the management is expected to field in the youngsters. A win here would also mean that the team has some sort of momentum going ahead of the two-match Test series.

