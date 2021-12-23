'Processes vs Result': Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals MS Dhoni's Belief That Helped Him During Tough Phase

Seasoned campaigner Ravichandran Ashwin recently opened up on his struggles with various injuries, Ashwin was been out of the Indian team for almost ten months in 2019. Following the December 2018 Sydney Test in Australia, Ashwin’s next international appearance was in October 2019 against South Africa at home.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin spoke about a difficult phase of his career a few years ago, when he was dealing with an injury called patellar tendonitis, followed by an abdomen tear and an adductor tear and then athletic pubalgia. The never ending series of injuries began to take its toll on his body, not only forcing him away from cricket but also affecting him mentally.

However, these challenges and struggles did not deter him as he continued to tackle them and focused on not fearing failure. A point of view that MS Dhoni swears by, helped Ashwin overcome the psychological aspect of it. He said, “It had become a psychological thing. I have never feared failure in my life. So, to go out there on the ground and fail in terms of performance, it’s fine. Like MS Dhoni always said, it is processes versus result."

He maintains that the emotional anguish was far more difficult to cope with than the physical damage that the injuries brought. Ashwin, who recently went past Harbhajan Singh and is now closing in on Kapil Dev in the list of India’s most prolific wicket-taker in Tests, spoke about what made his mental recovery difficult and what eventually eased it. “I think my self-awareness is very high. And I think a lot. So, it was even harder for me. If you get injured, and you’re coming back, it’ll still be in your head. But if you get injured and go through the kind of mental trauma I had to go through, it is even more difficult," he said.

