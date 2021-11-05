>PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Perth Scorchers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women: In the 33rd game of the WBBL 2021, we have Perth Scorchers Women locking horns with Hobart Hurricanes Women. The fixture will be played at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth on November 06, Saturday at 11:20 AM IST.

Perth Scorchers Women are enjoying a good tournament so far. Things are going as per the plan for Sophie Devine’s side as they have won four out of seven league matches to occupy fourth place. Scorchers will also be high on confidence as they caused an upset for table-toppers Melbourne Renegades Women in their last outing by a massive 40 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, have looked out of form in the WBBL 2021 so far. The team has hardly delivered any head-turning performance in the T20 league. Hurricanes are reeling at the second-last place after winning just two from their nine fixtures. Hurricanes have lost their last three matches and not much is expected from the team on Saturday too.

>Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women; here is everything you need to know:

>PS-W vs HB-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women game in India.

>PS-W vs HB-W Live Streaming

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

>PS-W vs HB-W Match Details

Perth Scorchers Women will face Hobart Hurricanes Women at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth at 11:20 AM IST on November 06, Saturday.

>PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain- Mignon Du Preez

>Suggested Playing XI for PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rachel Priest, Beth Mooney

Batters: Mignon Du Preez, Sasha Moloney, Mathilda Carmichael

All-rounders: Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Tayla Vlaeminck, Lilly Mills, Alana King

>PS-W vs HB-W Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chloe Piparo, Chamari Athapaththu, Alana King, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Lisa Griffith, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith

