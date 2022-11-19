PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women: In their last league match of the Women’s Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers Women will clash with Melbourne Renegades Women. The match is of utmost importance for Scorchers as they need nothing less than a victory to confirm their place in the playoffs.

The team is currently occupying fifth place in the standings with six wins and as many losses. Perth Scorchers are coming into the Sunday game with a two-match losing streak. They lost to Melbourne Stars Women in their most recent game by six runs after failing to chase 179 runs.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades Women are already eliminated from the competition. The team has won only three of 13 league games so far. Renegades looked good in their last match as they defeated the Sydney Thunder Women by eight wickets. The team will be hoping to play spoilsport for the Scorchers in their last match of the competition.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women, here is everything you need to know:

PS-W vs MR-W Telecast

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women game will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

PS-W vs MR-W Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

PS-W vs MR-W Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Ted Summerton Reserve in Victoria at 04:45 AM IST on November 20, Sunday.

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain - Josephine Dooley

Suggested Playing XI for PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josephine Dooley, Beth Mooney

Batters: Courtney Webb, Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Chamari Athapaththu

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Alana King

PS-W vs MR-W Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers Women: Alana King, Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney(wk), Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp

Melbourne Renegades Women: Georgia Prestwidge, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Rhiann O’Donnell, Erica Kershaw, Ella Hayward, Josephine Dooley(wk), Sophie Molineux (c)

