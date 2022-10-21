PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women: Defending champions Perth Scorchers Women will be up against Sydney Thunder Women in the 14th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 on Saturday, October 22.

Perth Scorchers are on a mission to defend their Big Bash title and so far, they haven’t kept a foot wrong. The star-studded line-up is yet to be defeated in this edition. The Scorchers have risen to the top of the points table after three convincing victories. Skipper Sophie Devine has led by example and will want to bag the title for the consecutive year.

The Sydney Thunder have been one of the most successful sides in the history of Big Bash. With two titles in their cabinet and a strong side, the Thunder were touted as favourites. However, the Rachael Haynes-led side have endured a dismal start to the competition. They will be desperate to rack up some wins in the upcoming matches. Will the Sydney Thunder manage to align the stars in their favour or will the defending champions continue their dominant run? Let’s find out!

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars Women and the Perth Scorchers Women; here is everything you need to know:

PS-W vs ST-W Telecast

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

PS-W vs ST-W Live Streaming

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

PS-W vs ST-W Match Details

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be played at the W.A.C.A. in Perth on Saturday, October 22, at 9:00 am IST.

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mathilda Carmichael, Tahlia Wilson

Batsmen: Beth Mooney, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Anika Learoyd, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Hannah Darlington, Holly Ferling, Alana King

Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women Possible Starting XI:

Perth Scorchers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael (wk), Maddy Green, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine(c), Charis Bekker, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Taneale Peschel

Sydney Thunder Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Rachael Haynes (c), Amy Jones, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Belinda Vakarewa, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Tammy Beaumont, Hannah Darlington, Chloe Tryon

