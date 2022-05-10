PSC vs QPCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Preysal SC and QPCC I: Preysal SC and QPCC I will be playing against each for the first time in the Trinidad T20 2022 on Tuesday. The two teams will have a faceoff at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on May 10.

Preysal SC are heading into the Tuesday game after scoring their first win in their last game against QPCC II. The team recorded an eight-run victory as the bowlers were successful in defending a total of 183 runs in their 20 overs. Crystian Thurton was the top run-scorer with 45 runs while Ravi Rampaul picked a three-wicket haul. The team is currently second in the points table with one win.

QPCC I are top of the points table with six points. Their last win in the league came against Powergen Penal SC by eight wickets. Darren Bravo was the star performer for his team with the knock of 55 runs.

Ahead of the match between Preysal SC and QPCC I, here is everything you need to know:

PSC vs QPCC Telecast

Preysal SC vs QPCC I game will not be telecast in India.

PSC vs QPCC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PSC vs QPCC Match Details

The match will be conducted at the National Cricket Centre in Couva at 8:30 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

PSC vs QPCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Isaiah Rajah

Vice-Captain - Darren Bravo

Suggested Playing XI for PSC vs QPCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Ramdin

Batters: Isaiah Rajah, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo, Navin Bidaisee

All-rounders: Yannic Cariah, Vishan Jagessar, Mark Deyal

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Sanjiv Gooljar, Ravi Rampaul

PSC vs QPCC Probable XIs:

Preysal SC: Strassark Sankar, Rakesh Maharaj, Dinesh Ramdin (wk&c), Navin Bidaisee, Kamil Pooran, Saiba Batoosingh, Mark Deyal, Ravi Rampaul, Sanjiv Gooljar, Crystian Thurton, Vishan Jagessar

QPCC I: Shannon Gabriel, Jeremy Araujo (wk), Tion Webster, Isaiah Rajah, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein (c), Terrance Hinds, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Darren Bravo

