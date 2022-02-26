PSL 2022: Rashid Khan To Remain Unavailable for Finals, Denies Lahore Qalandars' Bid to Fly Him In

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Saturday informed his fans that he won’t be available for his team Lahore Qalandars, which is set to square off against Multan Sultans at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 final on Sunday. He turned down the bid of his franchise to fly him into Pakistan for the all-important face-off. However, Rashid tweeted it won’t be possible for him to play because of national duty.

Rashid took to Twitter and stated that national duty is always the ‘first priority for him. At the same time, he extended his best wishes to Lahore skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for the grand finale.

“It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final. I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority. I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH," tweeted Rashid.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the Lahore Qalandars have planned to fly in Rashid on a charter plane from the bio-bubble in Bangladesh to the one created in Pakistan for the PSL. But his two-way travel could have caused a problem in his participation in the T20Is series as he currently has a single visit visa to the country. Secondly, his air travel would have also needed airspace approvals across Bangladesh, India and Pakistan which itself sounds like a lengthy process.

Rashid has been a crucial part of Lahore in the PSL. Before leaving for Bangladesh, he had taken 13 wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 6.25.

As far as his performance in the ongoing ODI series in Chattogram is concerned, Rashid picked two wickets in as many games. With Afghanistan losing both matches, it remains important for them to bounce back strongly in the final game, on Monday, to avoid a whitewash.

After the conclusion of the ODIs, both teams will play two T20Is on March 3 and 5, in Dhaka.

