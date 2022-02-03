PSL 2022: Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Salman Butt with a scathing tweet for questioning his captaincy skills

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is into its seventh season in 2022 and the T20 showpiece is providing fans with some superb on-field entertainment. The six-team tournament has already witnessed a centurion and a five-wicket haul among others, while a verbal battle between two big stars of Pakistan is currently gaining traction.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is currently leading the Quetta Gladiators franchise in PSL 2022 took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he wielded a sharp dig at Salman Butt. Ahmed’s tweet was by all means directed at the tainted cricketer who had pointed fingers at Ahmed’s captaincy and his recent string of performances in the ongoing T20 tournament.

Advertisement

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Butt said that Ahmed was not doing any favour for himself but creating difficulties instead. He also urged that Ahmed should focus on regaining his place back in the national team and pointed out that the former captain has been travelling with the first team as a second-choice wicketkeeper in the last 18 months.

Those words didn’t sit well with Ahmed. “Pakistan ko ‘on duty’ bechne wala fixer jab niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai,"(roughly translated as: Those who sold Pakistan while ‘on duty’ should be the last person to judge the intention of others) he said.

For the unversed, Butt, alongside Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir, were found guilty of spot-fixing during the Lord’s Test in 2010. Butt, was leading Pakistan then and was stripped of his captaincy, he was also removed from the ODI squad, pending an inquiry. The trio were subsequently banned for five years, while Amir managed to make a comeback in 2016, Butt and Asif couldn’t do so.

Meanwhile, Ahmed and his team (Quetta Gladiators) both have been enduring a poor time in the ongoing PSL competition. Sarfaraz has managed to score just 37 runs from three games, while his team lost two of their first three games they’ve played so far, with their latest defeat coming against Multan Sultans.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here