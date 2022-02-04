PSL 2022: Video Clip Of Fan Wearing Several Nations' Jerseys Goes Viral – WATCH

The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 edition continues to deliver some high-octane and nerve-wracking matches. Also, with limited fans allowed back in stadiums, the mood is getting enthusiastic with every passing match. In a recent PSL clash, a fan showcased his love for the game in a very unique fashion by donning jerseys of several nations at once, which drew the attention of the camera, and the spectators.While Tuesday’s match between the Multan Sultans and Islamabad United kept everyone on the edge, a fan was seen wearing jerseys from most of the main cricketing nations at the same time. Amid the thrilling clash, he was seen removing the jerseys one by one, the video clip starts off with him in the England jersey, followed by Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, India team jerseys and finally finished with a Pakistan jersey.

>Watch it here:

Advertisement

His unique way to garner some attention even left the commentators surprised and he was picked to be the fan of the match.

The PSL in its seventh season has been nothing short of entertainment despite the unavailability of some big players. Recently, former England captain Michael Vaughan had immensely lauded that the T20 tournament is not far behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), adding that the level of cricket played in tournaments is outstanding.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Multan team continued their unbeaten run in PSL 2022 with another win against the Islamabad franchise in a high-scoring thriller. Fireworks from Tim David’s 71 off 29 balls and Riley Rossouw’s unbeaten 67 helped the Multan Sultans to a commendable total of 217. Islamabad United’s Shadab Khan shone with the bat, scoring 91 off 42 deliveries that almost pulled out an incredible victory, but eventually fell short by 20 runs in the end.

The result leaves the Multan Sultans to remain at the top of the table with four wins on the trot, while Islamabad are close behind at second with two wins from three matches played so far.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here