>PU vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA All Star T10 2021 match between Pak United and KL Stars: In the 10th match of the MCA All Star T10 2021, Pak United will lock horns with KL Stars on Saturday, December 4. The match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 10:30 AM IST.

Pak United have played two games so far, winning one while the other ended in a no-result. The team won by nine wickets against the Utkal Cricket Club as Pak United chased down 75 with ease. On the other hand, KL Stars have won both their opening fixtures thus far, their first win by 29 runs was against the Qwik Cricket Club. The second by seven wickets against the SFI Panters Euro last Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Pak United and KL Stars; here is everything you need to know:

>PU vs KLS Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Pak United vs KL Stars match in India.

>PU vs KLS Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Pak United vs KL Stars match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>PU vs KLS Match Details

Pak United will be playing against KL Stars at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Saturday, December 4, at 10:30 AM IST.

>PU vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf

>Vice-captain: Chandan Kumar

>Suggested Playing XI for PU vs KLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Bahadar Ali

>Batters: Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Muhammad Irshad, Chandan Kumar

>All-rounders: Ahmad Chohan, Muhammad Afzal, Tanveer Khan, Jerin Raj

>Bowlers: Adeel Ahmad-Tahir, Santosh Gosavi, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna

>PU vs KLS Probable XIs

>Pak United: Bahadar Ali (WK), Ghani Rahman, Muhammad Irshad, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf (C), Zohaib Ali, Ahmad Chohan, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Usman-Anwar, Muhammad Shafqat-Niaz, Adeel Ahmad-Tahir, Muhammad Irfan-Latif

>KL Stars: Chandan Kumar (WK), Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Abhishek Deshpande, Tanveer Khan, Jerin Raj, Rahul Agarwal, Santosh Gosavi, Muhammad Shoaib Makani, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Srinivasan Selvam

