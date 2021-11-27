>PU vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021 match between Pak United and Rising Smashers: Pak United will be up against Rising Smashers in the 6th match of the MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, November 27. The game is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM (IST). This will be the first match of the tournament for both sides. A total of 30 league matches will be played in the tournament before two semi-finals, a third-place playoff and the final, scheduled on December 12.

The two teams will be eager to start well and it will be a challenge to put their best foot forward in the maiden game of the new tournament. The average first innings score at Kinrara Academy Oval in the last five games has been 81 runs. Therefore, the team batting first will look to score around 90 plus at the least to be competitive.

Muhammad Afzal, Ahmed Chohan, and Muhammad Shafqat Niaz among others are the key players for Pak United. While Sajeev Asok, Devendiran Paramanantham, Naga Vijay Babu Marakani and Abraham Joseph Cherain are stand out players for Rising Smashers.

>Ahead of the match between Pak United and Rising Smashers; here is everything you need to know:

>PU vs RS Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Pak United vs Rising Smashers match in India

>PU vs RS Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Pak United vs Rising Smashers match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>PU vs RS Match Details

Pak United will be playing against Rising Smashers at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 27.

>PU vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Abhilash Babu

>Vice-captain: Ahmed Chohan

>Suggested Playing XI for PU vs RS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Bahadar Ali

>Batters: Talha Rafiq, Abhilash Babu, Ghani Rahman, Sajeev Asok

>Allrounders: Muhammad Afzal, Ahmed Chohan, Devendiran Paramanantham

>Bowlers: Abraham Joseph Cherain, Muhammad Shafqat Niaz, Naga Vijay Babu Marakani

>PU vs RS Probable XIs

>Pak United: Bahadar Ali, Talha Rafiq, Ghani Rahman, Asif Raza Muhammad Ashraf, Amhed Chohan, Muhammad Usman Anwar, Syed Zafar Mehdi, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Shafqat Niaz, Adeel Ahmad Tahir, Muhammaf Irfan Latif

>Rising Smashers: Sankar Mahadevan Pillia, Abhilash Babu, Sajeev Asok, Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Devendiran Paramanantham, Niraj Abeytheera, Ramesh Nallapu, Jagseeer Singh, Naga Vijay Babu Marakani, Abraham Joseph Cherain

