'Pujara Can Bazball, Bazball Can't Pujara': Waim Jaffer & Others React as Veteran Batter Smashes Fastest Test Ton

From drawing criticism for a slower strike-rate to getting dropped from the Indian Test team for lack of runs, Cheteshwar Pujara had experienced everything that can diminish a player’s morale. But instead of giving up, he kept working hard and followed the basics. Months later, the results were in front of everyone when he took the field against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

On Friday, India were enjoying an upper hand in the first Test against Bangladesh, and it was all because of Shubman Gill and Pujara. While the former notched up his maiden Test hundred, the veteran batter slammed his fastest century in the longest format of the game.

IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates

Pujara smashed his half-century off 87 balls, which was also his second fifty in the ongoing first Test. And then, the cricketing world witnessed a ruthless Pujara who wasn’t showing any mercy on the opposition bowlers. In the next 43 deliveries, he added another fifty runs to his individual score and registered his fastest Test hundred, off 130 deliveries. He scored an unbeaten 110 with the help of 13 boundaries.

Pujara’s fine hundred, which came after three years, left the cricket fraternity mesmerised. Former players and veteran journalists took to their social accounts to heap praise on the Saurashtra batter for his commendable knock.

With Pujara getting his 19th Test hundred, Team India declared innings with a 512-run lead in the second innings. After Gill shared a 70-run opening stand with captain KL Rahul, he went on to stitch a 113-run stand off 162 balls for the second wicket with Pujara as the duo piled misery on a tired Bangladesh bowling attack.

Chasing 513, Shanto and Zakir did well to negotiate the tricky 12-over phase without much trouble, especially under fading light. There was some turn available for the Indian bowlers, but with the pitch slowing down considerably, the visitors will have to work hard for the next two days as Bangladesh are still behind by 471 runs with two full days left in the match

