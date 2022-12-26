'Pujara Ghosted In Second Test'-Netizens Enraged After Shreyas Iyer Was Ignored for Man of the Series

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara could not have asked for a better comeback than this. Pujara, who was making comeback to the India Test squad for the Bangladesh series, scored 222 runs after playing four innings. Pujara was also adjudged Man of the Series for his terrific show with the bat. The Man of the Series award will certainly help Pujara in cementing his spot in the team. However, Indian cricket fans and followers expressed their displeasure over the decision to name Pujara Man of the Series.

Also Read: Day Ahead of Selection, Former Cricketer Hopes Sanju Samson ‘Gets Consistent Long Run’ for White Ball Games

Advertisement

One Twitter user opined that Shreyas Iyer should have won the Man of the Series award. “How is Pujara the Man of the Series ahead of Iyer ? He ghosted in the second test. Lazy choice, just see who scored most runs in the series and give it to him," the comment read.

Another person voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “They have given the Man of the Series to Cheteshwar Pujara but honestly the Man of the series for me is Shreyas Iyer. Take a bow champ!"

Advertisement

A social media user felt that Pujara did simply nothing significant in the second Test to win the Man of the Series award. “What did Pujara do in this Test to get the Man of the Series? Appealed well while fielding," the comment read.

Advertisement

One Twitter user was bemused with the decision and expressed his bafflement by commenting, “Shocked to see Cheteshwar Pujara awarded Man of the series instead of Shreyas Iyer!"

Advertisement

Another person expressed that Iyer should be a part of the Indian team across all three formats of the game. “Shreyas Iyer is India’s best player against spin bowling, He should be a certainty in India’s team across three formats in sub-continental wickets. Unfortunately, he does not get enough credit for his performance. Ridiculous to award the Man of the Series to Pujara instead of Iyer," the comment read.

Also Read: Ravi Ashwin Says ‘No Problem With Any Colleague’ In Long Twitter Thread Hours After Match Winning Knock

Pujara scored a terrific century in the second innings of the opening Test as India registered a convincing 188-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Pujara remained unbeaten on 102 in the second innings. Previously, he had produced another vital knock of 90 in the first innings. However, the 34-year-old failed to carry forward his brilliance in the next match and Pujara could only manage to notch 30 runs in the final Test encounter against Bangladesh.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here