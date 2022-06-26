Pujara Played for Both Sides; Iyer, Jadeja Batted Twice, Bizarre Incidents During Warm-Up Match Leave Fans Puzzled

India are currently engaged in a warm-up match against Leicestershire before the all-important Edgbaston Test match. Nonetheless, the warm-up match threw up so many interesting incidents that a usual Indian cricket fan was left scratching his head.

India batted well in the second innings as they posted 364/7, much better than their first innings total of 246/8. Courtesy of half centuries from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Interestingly, both Iyer and Jadeja were out in the same innings and yet batted again, resuming from the score they got out on!

For instance, Iyer had been dismissed on 30 in the 42nd over of the innings and was sent to bat in the 74th over again. Similarily, Jadeja had departed for a duck in the 33rd over, but partnered Virat Kohli as he arrived at the crease 31 overs later.

Iyer returned to the crease to partner Jadeja after the fall of Kohli’s wicket:

Meanwhile, Jadeja was out off a Navdeep Saini delivery for a two-ball duck.

The left-handed batter returned in the 66th over of the innings:

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, who turned up for Leicestershire with the bat in the first innings, played for India in the second.

Virat Kohli showed his class, hitting an impressive 67 off 98 balls while Shreyas Iyer (62) and Ravindra Jadeja (56 not out) also got ample batting practice as India finished their second innings on 364 for 7 against Leicestershire on day three of their four-day warm-up match here on Saturday.

Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged lean patch, decorated his innings with five boundaries and two sixes.

He was ably supported by Iyer, who scored his runs off 89 balls with the help of 11 boundaries, and Jadeja who struck 10 fours during his unbeaten knock.

