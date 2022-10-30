PUN vs HAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Punjab vs Haryana

Punjab and Haryana will lock horns in an exciting encounter of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 30. With the likes of Shubman Gill and Mandeep Singh in their squad, Punjab are favourites to triumph in this preliminary quarter-final match.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Shubman Gill has played loads of cricket at the Eden Gardens and will be the key player for Punjab. If Haryana can remove Gill quickly, then it is anybody’s game. Haryana are no pushovers and have many experienced players in their squad. Veteran Mohit Sharma will spearhead Haryana’s bowling attack and the team will rely on him for restricting Punjab.

Ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana will be played on October 30.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana begin?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana will begin at 11:00 am IST on October 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana?

Advertisement

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Haryana will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Rahul Tewatia

Suggested Playing XI for PUN vs HAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Abhishek Sharma, Sumit Kumar

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul

PUN vs HAR Probable Playing XI:

Advertisement

Punjab Probable Playing XI: Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul

Haryana Probable Playing XI: Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Piyush Dahiya, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Amit Mishra, Dinesh Bana, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here