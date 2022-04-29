Pune Weather Forecast For PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Match: Is There Any Chance of a Rain Interruption?

In the 42nd match of the IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Punjab Kings in Pune on Friday night. Skipper KL Rahul starred with yet another century as LSG downed Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Batting first after losing the toss, Lucknow got off to a slow but steady start. After the fall of opener Quintin de Kock in the fourth over, Rahul got together with Manish Pandey to stitch a 58-run partnership.

Even as wickets fell in the middle overs, Rahul held the innings together from one end and registered his second ton against Mumbai in the current season. His team finished the innings with 168 runs on the board. In reply, MI could get to only 132 in their 20 overs and LSG won the match by 36 runs.

PBKS will be coming into this game after a win against the Chennai Super Kings in their last match. While Rahul will look to lead his team to a victory against his former franchise, Mayank Agarwal and co. will be eager to keep the winning momentum going.

The match is set to be played at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to remain sunny to partly cloudy on Friday. It’s highly unlikely that rain will play a spoilsport in the Punjab vs Lucknow game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match timing. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover between 27 to 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 44 per cent.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

