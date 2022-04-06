Pune Weather Update, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s KKR vs MI match

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 6. The match will begin at 7:30 pm.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two of their three games and are placed second on the point table with 4 points. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are yet to win a game and are placed 8th on the points table. The Mumbai side would look up to their star batters Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to score heavily and turn their fortunes in the tournament.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Wednesday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians game as there are only 20 per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 16 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover about 23 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 33 per cent.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Staring XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

