Pune Weather Update, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for LSG vs KKR Match

With a hat-trick of victories under its belt, Lucknow Super Giants are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time in IPL history. Lucknow defeated Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring thriller in its previous outing.

Winning the toss at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Lucknow opted to bat first, and it was a show of yet another batting brilliance from KL Rahul. The skipper scored 77 off 51 balls giving his team a firm start. Rahul received support from Deepak Hooda who scored 52 off 34 deliveries before getting run out. The fall of wickets towards the end of the innings limited Lucknow under the 200-mark and it set a target of 196 for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi’s reply was marred with initial hiccups and both the openers were dismissed for a score of 13. A 61-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant looked to set the tone for Delhi’s run chase but an unfortunate dismissal of the Australian batter gave LSG a good grip of the match.

Delhi eventually could get to 189/7 from its 20 over, falling 7 runs short of the target.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Lucknow vs Kolkata game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match timings. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 27 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 57 per cent.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible Staring XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: K L Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishananppa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Baba Indrajith (W), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

