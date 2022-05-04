Pune Weather Update, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s RCB vs CSK match

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be fighting for survival as they will have a go at each other at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday. Both the teams are struggling in the league as their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are hanging by a thread.

Bangalore are currently fifth in the points table with five losses and as many wins. The team needs to win at least three out of their remaining four matches to qualify for the playoffs. Faf du Plessis & Co will be desperate to perform well on Wednesday to break their losing streak of three matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last game by six wickets. The team couldn’t defend 170 runs as Gujarat won in 19.3 overs.

Chennai Super Kings are second-last with just three victories from nine league games. One more loss will end things for the franchise in IPL 2022. Chennai showed signs of improvement in their last game as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs.

The team will hope to continue the momentum under the leadership of MS Dhoni and stay afloat in the competition.

Weather report

Sunny weather is forecasted for Wednesday as Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Chennai Super Kings. The temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius with humidity and wind speed around 66 percent and 21 km/h. Weather is unlikely to be a threat on May 4 as the precipitation chances are just 10 percent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) probable playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu

