Pune Weather Update, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for tomorrow's RCB vs RR match

Pune Weather Forecast & Update for tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals: Possibly everything went wrong for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. After being invited to bat first, Faf du Plessis-led RCB batting lineup was packed at just 68 runs in 16.1 overs. In reply, the Sunrisers from Hyderabad bulldozed the total with 12 overs to spare.

While RCB will be eager to move on from their defeat, the task is surely not going to be easy against an in-form Rajasthan Royals. RR will be banking on Jos Buttler to fire again and if RCB want to make the match any easy, they must ensure the fall of the English opener early in the innings.

Buttler scored an impressive ton against the Delhi Capitals on Friday propelling RR’s total to a mammoth 222 runs. While DC’s reply at one point gave nervous energies to the RR camp, the team eventually managed to hold on to their nerves and sealed the game with 15 runs.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday. While clouds will continue to remain in the sky during the match timing, rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport during the Bangalore vs Rajasthan game as there are only three percent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 11 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be nearly 23 percent

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

