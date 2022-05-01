Pune Weather Update, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Tomorrow’s SRH vs CSK Match

Pune Weather Update, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022, Weather Forecast for Today’s SRH vs CSK match: Pune Weather Forecast & Update for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings: After five consecutive wins, the juggernaut of Sunrisers Hyderabad was finally halted by Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Backed by brilliant half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram, and some last-minute fireworks by Shashank Singh, Hyderabad set a target of 196 for the Gujarat team.

Gujarat got off to a good start scoring 59 in the powerplay. Opener Wriddhiman Saha led the charge of the attack on Hyderabad bowlers with a brilliant 38 ball 68. However, Gujarat’s innings was soon struck by the hurricane of Umran Malik’s fast bowling. The pacer registered a 5-wicket haul and the match appeared to be slipping away from the Titans. But just then Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan chipped with a match-winning partnership.

Gujarat eventually needed 22 off the last six deliveries and Rashid took the team home to a victory with consecutive sixes in the last two balls.

Chennai Super Kings lostvtheir last game against Punjab Kings. Chasing 188, the team lost the game by 11 runs after failing to get 27 off the last 6 deliveries.

SRH and CSK are now set to face each other at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on May 1.

Weather Report

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Hyderabad vs Chennai game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match time. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 26 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 52 per cent.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible Staring XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

