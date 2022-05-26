Punjab Kings Batter Shikhar Dhawan Gets Kicked By His Father In Hilarious Insta Reel | WATCH

Shikhar Dhawan is a popular figure on social media as his funny posts and memes never fail to entertain fans and followers. On Wednesday, Dhawan shared another hilarious video on Instagram after his side Punjab Kings failed to seal their spot in the IPL playoffs.

Dhawan posted a video on Instagram in which his father can be seen beating up the Punjab Kings’ opening batter for not qualifying for the playoffs. Dhawan posted the funny video and in the caption, he wrote, “Knock out by my dad for not qualifying for knockouts."

Others in the lighthearted video were spotted trying to stop Dhawan’s father from hitting the southpaw.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh reacted to the video as he wrote, “Bappu tere se bi upar ka actor nikle.. kya baat hai."

Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar also joined in the comments section and wrote, “Haha Uncle on fire pajii."

Dhawan was released by the Delhi Capitals franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 edition. The opening batter was a part of the Delhi Capitals team for three seasons. At the mega auction for IPL 2022, the Delhi-born batter was roped in by Punjab Kings for an amount of Rs 8.25 crore.

In the ongoing edition of IPL, Dhawan managed to score 460 runs after playing 14 matches. He scored three half-centuries with the highest score of 88 (not out). Dhawan amassed runs at a strike rate of 122.67 and with an average of 38.33. But his batting prowess was not enough to help Punjab qualify for the playoffs.

Punjab finished the league stage with seven wins from 14 matches. Liam Livingstone turned out to be the second-highest scorer for the Punjab team. The English all-rounder scored 437 runs in the ongoing season of IPL. England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow emerged as the third-highest scorer for the Punjab team with 253 runs to his name.

In their last match of the season, the Mayank Agarwal-led side managed to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets.

Harpreet and Punjab pacer Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets each as Hyderabad had posted a total of 157/8 in 20 overs. Eventually, Punjab successfully chased the target with 29 balls remaining.

