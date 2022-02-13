Punjab Kings, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by PBKS on Day 2

>PBKS IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Punjab Kings bought nine players on the Day 1 of IPL 2022 auction being held in Bengaluru. They have added the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Jonny Bairstow to their squad.

South Africa fast bowler Rabada was their costliest buy on Day 1 for whom they shelled out Rs 9.25 crore. From their total budget of Rs 90 crore, PBKS have spent Rs 61.35 crore in retaining and buying 11 players so far.

They are left with Rs 28.65 crore to spend on the second day of the mega auction and fill the remaining 14 vacant spots now.

Here’s how PBKS spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction

>Players Bought on Day 1

Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore) Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore) - Overseas Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore) - Overseas Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore) Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore) Harpreet Brar (Rs 3.8 crore) Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 60 lakh) Jitesh Sharma (Rs 20 lakh) Ishan Porel (25 lakh)

Here are the players bought by PBKS on Day 2

Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.5 crore)

