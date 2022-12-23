Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2023 Auction Punjab Kings: Full List of Players

IPL 2023 Auction Punjab Kings: Full List of Players

IPL 2023 Auctions: Here are the complete squads of Punjab Kings and the list of players they bought in IPL 2023 mini-auction

The Mohali-based franchise once again made big moves at the auction in the quest to win their maiden Indian Premier League title. Punjab Kings are one of the four IPL franchises (currently playing) who have not won an IPL yet and their owners displayed their hunger at the auction table by signing the likes of — on Friday.

Punjab decided to release their captain of last season ahead of the auction as Mayank Agarwal went under the hammer but his old franchise is not expected make any bid for him. Apart from sacking and releasing Mayank, they also made big chances in their support staff after an underwhelming show last season despite spending big money in the mega auction.

Legendary India spinner Anil Kumble was shown exit doors as Trevor Baylis was named the new head coach as Julian Wood and Damein Wright joined as batting and bowling coaches respectively. Jonty Rhodes remains the fielding coach of the side.

Punjab have to build a squad in the auction to help Shikhar Dhawan lead them to their maiden title triumph next season.

PBKS will enter the auction with a purse amount Rs 32.20 crore with nine slots to fill (Indian - 6, Overseas - 3).

Punjab have to sign-up some good backup bowling options for retained stars like Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse

Players Purchased in IPL Mini Auction:

(List will get updated as the auction progresses)

