Punjab Kings Refute all Claims on Sacking Captain Mayank Agarwal

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings (PBKS) released an official statement to clarify that reports published by certain news websites pertaining to Punjab Kings’ captaincy are all face.

The rumours about sacking PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal were making headlines from past few days. It was brought into light after the franchise decided to part ways with coach Anil Kumble, ahead of IPL 2023.

However, PBKS has now clarified that no official of the team has issued any statement on sacking Agarwal. On Wednesday (August 24), the PBKS’ official twitter handle tweeted, “News reports published by a certain sports News website pertaining to captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise has been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same"

Couple of days back, a report on InsideSport website suggested that England’s Jonny Bairstow could lead the side in the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

The report mentioned that a Punjab Kings official told InsideSport website, “No Mayank is not in plans to lead. He will need to focus on batting. He will be a crucial player for us. As for Anil, we are discussing a few options but nothing has materialized yet. We have time left. We will take a call at the right time."

Agarwal was named as the captain of PBKS in IPL 2022 after KL Rahul made his move to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a skipper. However, Agarwal had a forgettable run in the season. He is usually seen as an opener but opted to bat lower down the order and that did no good in his favour at all. He scored only 196 runs in 13 games at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.50. As a result, the season turned out to be one of his worsts.

While, PBKS has now put an end to all rumours on sacking Agarwal, however, several reports have been released regarding PBKS’ search for a new coach. Reportedly, PBKS are in talks with Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and one former India coach for the upcoming IPL season.

