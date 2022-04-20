Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Depleted Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Punjab Kings on April 20 in IPL 2022. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

For both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) did not kick off on a positive note. Delhi currently find themselves at the eighth spot on the IPL points table with 2 wins after playing five games. On the other hand, the Punjab-based franchise is at seventh position in the IPL standings. The Mayank Agarwal-led franchise has bagged six points from six matches.

In a situation like this, the two teams are scheduled to face each other at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai. It was initially decided that the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune but due to multiple Covid cases in the Delhi Capitals squad, the match has now been shifted to Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Delhi Capitals cricketer Mitchell Marsh will not be available for the encounter against Punjab Kings as the 30-year-old all-rounder tested positive for the virus.

Punjab Kings had to suffer a seven-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in their last match. Batting first, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side registered a total of 151 runs in 20 overs. English all-rounder Liam Livingstone (60 runs off 33 balls) turned out to be the highest scorer in the match for Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik bagged four wickets in the match as Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets to bundle out the opposition team for 151 runs.

In reply, Hyderabad lost their first three wickets scoring 77 runs. But later, Aiden Markram (41 not out off 27 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (35 not out 30 balls) helped their side to reach the target with seven balls remaining.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had conceded a 16-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in their last match. Batting first, Bangalore posted a total of 189 runs losing five wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Hyderabad could only manage to score 173 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs.

When will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The 32nd IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 20.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting XI: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), M Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman

