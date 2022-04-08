Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

IPL 2022 newcomers Gujarat Titans will meet Punjab Kings on Friday, April 8, at 7:30 pm. The game at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, promises to be a run feast as the pitch is known to be batters friendly with the average first innings score this season being 189.

Punjab Kings, led by Mayank Agarwal, have 4 points from 3 games and are placed 4th on the points table. They come to the match having thumped Chennai Super Kings by a massive 54 runs. After winning their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

Having won both their games so far, Gujarat Titans are sitting comfortably at the 3rd place of the table with 4 points. Led by Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in their last match. They thumped fellow debutant Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game by five wickets.

Gujarat Titans would look up to Shubman Gill and David Miller to make their mark with the bat, while the bowlers to watch out for are pacer Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

For the PBKS, Mayank Agarwal and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the key batters, with pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Rahul Chahar holding the forte with the ball.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans; here is all you need to know:

What date will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) and Gujarat Titans (MI) be played?

The 16th IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place on April 8, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Brabourne Stadium Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings(PBKS )vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Staring XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Mathew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

