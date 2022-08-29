'Pure Gem': Twitteratis Hail Naseem Shah For Braving Injury to Complete His Over

Young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah impressed cricket fans across the globe with his T20I debut performance in the high-pressure Asia Cup 2022 clash against India in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

The 19-year-old took KL Rahul’s golden duck as his first international T20 wicket. Although, Pakistan went on the losing side but Shah got praised as he ended with figures of 2 for 27.

While defending 147, Shah got Pakistan off to a brilliant start as he took out Rahul’s wicket on the second ball itself. Later, he returned to send back in-form Suryakumar Yadav for 18, beating him for pace and uprooting his off-stump.

However, the biggest highlight from Shah’s bowling spell was his courage of completing the over despite suffering from severe cramps. Shah won the hearts of all the cricket fans for his determination on the field.

While completing his last over, the 18th of India’s innings, Shah was seen in pain as he was not even able to run in properly. But, despite the cramps and the pain, he completed his spell.

Although in his last over, Ravindra Jadeja smashed his balls for a four and a six but Twitteratis applauded the youngster’s endurance.

After the match, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hailed Shah’s bowling efforts and said, “Naseem was injured too but the way he bowled and the heart he showed was commendable."

Pakistan lost the match against India in their Asia Cup 2022 opener and reflecting on the defeat, Azam said, “The way we started (with the ball), was great. We were about 10-15 runs short. Bowlers did really well to make a match of this. Our tail did step up a bit to add those handy runs."

In the chase game, India went 89 for 4. However, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja’s solid partnership of 52 for the fifth wicket helped India to reach the finish line.

Jadeja (35 off 29), though lost his wicket on the first ball of the final over but Pandya finished off the match in style, smashing Nawaz for a maximum.

Pandya got adjudged with Player of the Match for his excellence with both bat and ball. While he remained unbeaten at 33 off 17 balls, he also scalped 3 for 25 with the ball.

