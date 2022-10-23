'Put That Topic to Rest': Hardik Pandya to Presenter on Question About His Fitness

It’s a question that seems to follow Hardik Pandya consistently every time he’s on the field: Is he going to bowl? Pandya underwent a major surgery in 2019 after complaining of back issues and it was a while before the star allrounder made his competitive return.

Once he was deemed fit enough, Pandya though made his India comeback but refrained from bowling regularly. And when he did, it was rare that the medium pacer would bowl his quota of overs.

However, this year, 29-year-old has looked more comfortable with the ball and in fact, played starring role with his bowling as well. So when the question was put to him by former England international Isa Guha ahead of the India-Pakistan clash at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Pandya declared that the doubts over his body being able to survive the rigours of fast bowling should be put to rest.

“The body is fine, I think you should put that topic about my body on rest, you will see me bowling," a smiling Pandya said on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pandya has fond memories of playing in Australia considering he made his international debut in the country.

“Have many fond memories here, I made my T20 debut in Australia, and from there the journey has continued. It’s good to be back here, you can’t get a better place to play sport and enjoy," Pandya said.

When asked about the pressure of playing against Pakistan, Pandya said it’s the same when playing any other team considering the standard of international cricket.

“We are playing international cricket, it’s not only about Pakistan bowlers. Any team which is playing will have quality bowing at this level, international cricket has certain standards," he said.

India and Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup campaign today at a jam-packed MCG.

