>PUW vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match between Punjab Warriors and Catalunya Tigers: In the 25th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Barcelona, Punjab Warriors will be up against Catalunya Tigers on Saturday, November 13, at the Ibrahim Videres Cricket Ground, Girona. Punjab Warriors’ start in the tournament have not been great as they have lost three out of their opening four games. The Warriors now need to win their remaining games to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

Warriors’ opponents Catalunya Tigers, on the other hand, are in tremendous form, having won four out of their opening five games. The Tigers’ starter their tournament with a loss against the Hawks and after that they won their next four games on a trot.

The Tigers are also leading the ECS T1 Barcelona table with 8 points in their kitty from five games.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Barcelona match between Punjab Warriors and Catalunya Tigers:

>PUW vs CAT Telecast

The match between Punjab Warriors and Catalunya Tigers will not be televised in India.

>PUW vs CAT Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Punjab Warriors vs Catalunya Tigers encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>PUW vs CAT Match Details

The match between Punjab Warriors and Catalunya Tigers will be played at the Videres Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on November 13, Saturday.

>PUW vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Asjad Butt

>Vice-captain: Gurjit Bal

>Suggested Playing XI for PUW vs CAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

>Batters: Tajinder Singh Padda, Tajinder Singh Tajveer, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram

>Allrounders: Gurjit Bal, Waqas Miraj, Asjad Butt

>Bowlers: Manpreet Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Umar Mughal

>PUW vs CAT Probable XIs

>Punjab Warriors Possible Starting Line-up: Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Bal (c), Manpreet Singh Sidhu, Jagdeep Singh (wk), Gurpreet Singh, Tejpal Singh, Paramvir Singh, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Tajinder Singh Tajveer, Tajinder Singh Padda, Charanjeet Singh

>Catalunya Tigers Possible Starting Line-up: Asjad Butt, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Awais Ahmed (wk), Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Shahzaib Akram, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Sheraz Iqbal, Taimur Mughal, Ghulam Dastgeer

